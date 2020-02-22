Babybop roped in Shenseea’s 4-Year-Old Son Rajeiro as its Brand Ambassador

Dancehall artiste Shenseea’s 4-year-old son Rajeiro Lee has become a brand ambassador of Babybop Kids Store which is located in Half Way Tree. The brand took to its Instagram handle to share the news.

Rajeiro is Babybop’s first baby brand ambassador. The kid seems to have secured his bag with the right platform to start with. Babybop is one of the biggest baby outlets on the island and it is a great opportunity for Shenseea’s son.

Little Rajeiro has already got over 90k followers on Instagram. Romeich also played an important role in the big day. Romeich posted, “What a lovely day @romeichent closed @rajeiro__lee first endorsement deal with @babybopstore my papa is a star just like his mom @shenseea.”

Moreover, many big music brands have come across to show their support for the move. As a part of their ongoing marketing campaign, Babybop also roped in Mom Vlogger Jodi Henriques, aka Sean Paul’s wife.